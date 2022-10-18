Entergy Mississippi opens new DeSoto County Service Center

The company said the center is on Highway 51 North, and “strategically positioned to serve” customers throughout the carea.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Entergy Mississippi opened its new $16.6 million DeSoto County Service Center Tuesday, which will serve as a hub for operations and storm response in the area.

The company said the center is on Highway 51 North, and “strategically positioned to serve” customers in Horn Lake, Hernando, Nesbit, Southaven, Walls, and parts of Olive Branch. About 45 full-time employees will work at the building.

Entergy is also constructing a new distribution substation in the area.

“This investment places us at the center of our DeSoto County service territory, which will help us operate with greater resiliency and improve reliability in the area,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “As the community continues to grow, this site will provide the space we need to work with large equipment and a geographical advantage to quickly respond to customers.”

“This investment and opening in DeSoto county is a major step toward Entergy’s continued commitment to bring the highest quality of customer service to those they provide electricity,” said Brandon Presley, northern district, Mississippi Public Service Commission.

“While the generation, transmission and distribution of reliable, affordable electricity is the foundation of the provision of essential utility services, new technologies and expanded customer expectations require investments in all elements of the electricity value chain,” Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey said. “The addition of this facility will allow Entergy Mississippi to minimize interruptions to their power systems and continue adding value to the communities it serves.”