Fired Starbucks workers and supporters protest outside Memphis store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Starbucks workers and supporters protested Wednesday outside the store in the Poplar Plaza area after several employees who had been trying to unionize were fired.

The fired employees at the store on Poplar near Highland said Starbucks was retaliating against them for their organizing efforts. Starbucks claimed the employees violated company policy by reopening the store after closing time and inviting non-employees to come inside behind the counter.

“We are here protesting because they feel that they need to get rid of us - a third of the store,” said Beto Sanchez, a supervisor who was fired and organized the rally. “They feel that they are protecting us better than we are. Even though are exposing us to COVID, not paying people. Apparently, they are doing a better job.”

The store is one of several nationwide where workers have filed for union elections since December.

Reggie Borges, a spokesman for Starbucks, told ABC News the company's decision to fire the employees came after "several policy violations", with all being "terminable" offenses.