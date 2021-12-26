After Christmas night Powerball drawing, someone in Memphis is $150,000 richer

Additionally, someone in Middle Tennessee won $1 million. Monday's estimated Powerball jackpot is $416 million.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Someone in Memphis is $150,000 richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing.

According to the Tennessee Education Lottery, the player matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Because the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 3, the prize of $50,000 was tripled to $150,000.

The ticket was sold at Mapco Express, 3161 Highway 61 in Memphis.

Additionally, a Powerball player in Putnam County won $1,000,000 by matching 5 of the 5 white balls to win. It was the 335th ticket of $1,000,000 or more sold since the lottery began selling tickets on Jan. 20, 2004.

The $1,000,000 ticket was purchased at a Circle K in Cookeville.