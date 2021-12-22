A Happy, Happy Holidays! Someone in Memphis won $1,000,000 in the Mega Millions drawing

The winning ticket was sold at Blooming Town on North Main Street in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a very Merry Christmas for someone on the Memphis area.

Someone in Memphis won $1,000,000 in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. They matched 5 of the 5 white numbers drawn to win the million-dollar prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Blooming Town on North Main Street in Memphis. The winning numbers were 25, 31, 58, 64, 67, and the Mega Ball was 24.

Tennessee Lottery officials said this is the 334th ticket worth $1,000,000 or more since the lottery began selling tickets in the state on Jan. 20, 2004.

The current Mega Millions jackpot is at $187 million. The next drawing is Friday, December 24, 2021.