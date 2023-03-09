MLGW warns customers about using third-party billing sites after seeing delayed payments and extra fees

MLGW said some customers used Doxo.com, and they have experienced extra fees and delayed payments.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is issuing a warning to customers who used a third-party online bill paying service.

The utility said though Doxo uses MLGW’s logo and shows the company’s website homepage, it is not and authorized MLGW vendor. That means the utility does not have a contractual agreement or relationship with Doxo.

Customers who want to pay online can pay directly through MLGW.com using My Account. If using a search engine to get to MLGW’s website, make sure to click on the actual MLGW site and not a third-party site.

Customers can also find a list of authorized places to pay and options at mlgw.com.