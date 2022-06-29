x
Money

Those in Tennessee's Families First program could soon see an extra $450 on their EBT cards

Households with active and ongoing cases in the program as of May 31, 2022, will receive a one-time payment of $450 on their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee families who are part of the state’s Families First program will soon be getting some extra help. Families First is Tennessee’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced households with active and ongoing cases in the program as of May 31, 2022, will receive a one-time payment of $450 on their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. The payment will be available July 1, 2022.

The TDHS said the payment is meant to provide extra support as families prepare for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. They said nearly three-quarters of Families First children are ages 5 or older and preparing for school.

The money is being provided through the federal Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund. The TDHS said this is the second and last investment it will make with those pandemic dollars.

“More than 13,000 Tennessee families will receive this assistance in a time where they likely need it most,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter, in a news release. “With the start of school just around the corner, our hope is that families can have an easier time purchasing the things their children need, leaving them feeling confident and ready for the school year.”

Learn more about Tennessee's Families First at https://www.tn.gov/humanservices/for-families/families-first-tanf.html.

