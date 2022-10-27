x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Money

Is it you? Two Tennessee players win $100,000 each in Wednesday's Powerball drawing

Lottery officials said the winning tickets were sold in Covington in West Tennessee, and Bristol in East Tennessee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern  part of the state.

Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball – and that won them each $50,000. Each player also chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1, which doubled their winnings to $100,000.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56, and red Powerball 24.

The main Powerball jackpot continues to climb – now at $800 million for Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the fifth largest lottery jackpot in the U.S. and the second largest in Powerball history.

RELATED: No $700M Powerball winner, but 6 tickets worth $1M

RELATED: 'I just want to see some water on a long vacation': Shelby Co. man wins $200,000 lottery prize

RELATED: Arkansas woman plans vacation of a lifetime after she wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

The importance of making livable wage in Memphis

Before You Leave, Check This Out