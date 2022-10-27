Is it you? Two Tennessee players win $100,000 each in Wednesday's Powerball drawing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.
Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball – and that won them each $50,000. Each player also chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1, which doubled their winnings to $100,000.
The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56, and red Powerball 24.
The main Powerball jackpot continues to climb – now at $800 million for Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the fifth largest lottery jackpot in the U.S. and the second largest in Powerball history.
