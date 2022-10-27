Is it you? Two Tennessee players win $100,000 each in Wednesday's Powerball drawing

Lottery officials said the winning tickets were sold in Covington in West Tennessee, and Bristol in East Tennessee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.

Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball – and that won them each $50,000. Each player also chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1, which doubled their winnings to $100,000.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56, and red Powerball 24.