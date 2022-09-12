Annual 'Tree of Faith, Hope and Love' giveaway held at Hospitality Hub

Baptist and Christ Community Health services plans to hold a similar event on Friday, Dec. 16.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Spreading a little holiday cheer was the focus of an event put on by Baptist and Christ Community Health Services on Friday.

Their annual "Tree of Faith, Hope and Love" event provided lunch to the homeless as well as backpacks filled with gifts and other items to keep recipients warm during the winder.

The program director for Baptist Operation Outreach Jan Taylor said the group is willing to be of service to those who want to help.

"What i do want to emphasize is — please get involved in your communities," Taylor said. "If you're not sure what you need to do or what you want to do, always know that you can get in touch with Baptist; you can get in touch with Christ Community because our goal is to help the community."

The attendees were also able to send holiday cards to their loved ones at the event.