Are popping fireworks legal? Here's a breakdown of the rules across the Midsouth

Cities and towns can create their own fireworks ordinances. Here are the ordinances in Shelby County, West Memphis, and parts of Mississippi.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — If you haven't already, you may start seeing people in your neighborhood celebrate July 4 with fireworks. However, popping fireworks aren't legal everywhere. Here's a break of the ordinances in Shelby County, West Memphis, and parts of Mississippi.

Shelby County's ordinance states possession and use of Class C fireworks are legal within county limits. Class C are your common firecrackers like sparklers or bottle rockets. However, cities and towns can create their own fireworks ordinances.

Memphis: According to the Memphis Police department, it is illegal to light, possess, or sell fireworks within the city without a permit.

Collierville: According to Collierville's ordinance, it is illegal for anyone to light fireworks in the street or in open lots near businesses or homes. The only fireworks allowed are sparklers toy pistols or something that can be lit in a room.

Germanton: Germantown's ordinance states anything related to fireworks is illegal. You can not make, store, sell, handle or use fireworks in the city.

Bartlett: Neighbors living in Bartlett have a little more freedom. According to city officials, if you want to celebrate at home this year, fireworks are allowed if no one complains about the noise. But be careful, the town does have a noise ordinance that prohibits someone from making unnecessary loud noise between 11 p.m. And 7 a.m.

Lakeland: Lakeland pretty much follows Shelby County's ordinance. You can not set off firecrackers in the city or sell them if you aren't already a preexisting business.

Arlington: The town allows people to use fireworks twice a year- July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and December 31 from 8 p.m. through 1 a.m. Jan 1, according to its ordinance.

Millington: Its ordinance states it doesn’t allow the use or sale of fireworks within city limits unless it’s for a public display managed by city employees, or a permit is obtained.

Southaven and Hernando: It's illegal to use sell or possess any fireworks in Southaven and Hernando, according to both ordinances.

***It is prohibited by law to possess or discharge fireworks in the Hernando City limits*** We wish all of you a Happy... Posted by City Of Hernando Animal Shelter on Saturday, December 30, 2017

Olive Branch: Residents in Olive Branch can't sell fireworks within the city of Olive Branch. The only exception for Class "C" fireworks during any period of time except period of time from June 15 through July 5 and December 10 through January 2. The ordinance also states, "discharging, shooting and igniting of Class "C" Common fireworks within the municipal limits of the City of Olive Branch are prohibited."

Horn Lake: Using and selling fireworks in Horn Lake is illegal unless you have a special supervised display permit. If you have the permit you can only light fireworks between June 15 from July 5 from 5-10 p.m. Sunday - Thursday and 5 p.m. - midnight Friday -Saturday, according to its code of ordinances.