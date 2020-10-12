x
Collierville High students give back for Christmas through the Angel Tree program

The Collierville High School Student Government Association and Key Club collected donations Thursday for their Angel Tree Toy Drive.
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville students are working to make Christmas merrier for local families in need.

The Collierville High School Student Government Association and Key Club collected donations Thursday for their Angel Tree Toy Drive.

They received dozens of new unwrapped gifts of toys, games, and clothing for boys and girls, newborn through 18-years-old.

Normally, the school creates a week's worth of events to celebrate these donations, but the changes this year didn't diminish the giving spirit.

“With a large portion of our school being virtual, it was difficult to try to come up with a way to do it, but we finally decided on this and we're all super happy with it. And being able to see people drive by and drop off their gifts, it's just amazing,” said senior Caroline Williams.

Along with the toy donations received, students plan to help 100 families they adopted through the Angel Tree program. 
