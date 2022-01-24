Community members oppose St. Jude parking garage plans

"St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude, have grown by more than 1,200 jobs over the past six years, and likely will add roughly 1,800 more jobs over the next six years while continuing to expand construction and development in the front of our campus into the Pinch District as we grow our mission to advance research and lifesaving treatment for children worldwide. The growth in Memphis has fueled the need for additional new construction, including more parking, and we have continued to partner with the community to plan for a development that brings new opportunities for investment and employment to our fellow neighbors, while preserving the rich history of the area we have invested in and called home for 60 years. We have continued to engage in collaborative dialogue with our neighbors and conduct independent studies to ensure our updated, lower-height design with planned retail and community features creates a more vibrant, walkable area that enriches the neighborhood, and accommodates the growth of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and ALSAC. The planned garage, to be constructed over an open bayou, will allow us to decommission current surface parking along A.W. Willis Avenue. We look forward to meeting again with the Board of Adjustment this week to discuss our updated proposal."