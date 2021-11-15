Neighbors concerned about planned parking garage for St. Jude in Uptown neighborhood

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is facing some opposition to its plan to build a seven-story parking garage as part of the $11 billion expansion.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is facing some opposition to its plan to build a seven-story parking garage as part of the $11 billion expansion of its campus.

The garage would go up on what is now a vacant lot. Neighbors who live in the Greenlaw Park neighborhood of Uptown said the cars would go in and out of the garage by using a relatively narrow residential street.

Monday, those neighbors told reporters St. Jude never consulted with them about their plan, and if they had, they would have told them this.

"People sit on their porch. They walk. Kids ride their bikes. They play. Our community is a walking, walkable community,” said neighbor Tanja Mitchell.

For its part, St. Jude said the garage would have 1,700 parking spaces and improve a blighted property.