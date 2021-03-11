Parents, St. Jude doctors welcome news allowing kids ages 5-11 COVID vaccines

Shelby County Health Department will vaccinate that age group - with a parent present - from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at SCHD headquarters.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Thursday across the Mid-South - for the first time - those ages 5-11 can roll up their sleeves and get the COVD-19 Pfizer vaccine.

The CDC gave the final go ahead Tuesday night, and now plans are being finalized to get that population - including 92,000 in Shelby County - protected.

We know that will include walk-in vaccinations at SCHD's Immunization Clinic on 814 Jefferson Avenue between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

"I just want to make sure these babies are protected, you know, because they are the world," Demetria Bradshaw said Wednesday afternoon.

The mother felt a mix of emotions; learning her six-year-old daughter can get vaccinated at SCHD the same day she also learned the child must go into quarantine following a positive COVID case at her elementary school.

"When one get it, it affects us all, so they have to close the whole hallway down, which then in turn affects us parents," Bradshaw said.

The CDC's final approval of the Pfizer vaccine for five to 11-year-olds means 28 million children in that age group across the United States can now roll up their sleeves.

"My reaction is overwhelmingly excited and happy," Dr. Nehali Patel of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital said.

This summer, Dr. Patel led a Pfizer trial of more than 2200 participants. The study found a more than 90% effectiveness for that age group, and other encouraging signs.

"Side effects such as fever, chills, headache, those types of things were lower in the 5 to 11-year-olds than in over 12-year-olds," Dr. Patel added.

"For us, it's a huge deal. We really have been waiting for this, " Dr. Diego Hijano of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital also said Wednesday.

He echoed those reassurances of vaccine safety for children as both as a medical provider and with a 10-year-old daughter himself.

"I have zero concern as a father that this vaccine will cause any serious side effect or any long term effect," Dr. Hijano said.

As for Bradshaw, with the second COVID case at her child's school this year alone, she's thankful to soon have peace of mind that her child is vaccinated and is hopeful other area parents won't be hesitant.