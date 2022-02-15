“When you think about the number of police officers on patrol, they can only see so much," said Don Crowe, MPD Assistant Chief.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cordova residents are saying enough is enough.

They are fed up with the gunshots, loud vehicles, and litter, and are taking a stand to make their community better.

“We can’t stop everything, but we can stop the mentality that’s been going on in our community,” said Pam Davis, Take Back Cordova Founder.

Davis has lived in Cordova for decades. She has seen it change but not always in the positive light she’d hoped.

"When I first came here, it was very safe," Davis said. "I never felt threatened. Going to the grocery store was just fine but now...we can hear gunshots here and loud cars on the road. That’s getting a little close to home."

Davis took her concerns to the community.

"I simply put out a message on NextDoor; 'Are you fed up with this? I am,'" Davis said. "I started a group called Take Back Cordova."

Take Back Cordova is a group where residents address litter concerns, more opportunities for youth, and crime, which Memphis Police said has gone up in the area, particularly property crimes.

“It's just vast whether it's people leaving valuables in their car, leaving doors unlocked, or heaven forbid leaving the engine running while they run inside a convenience store," said Don Crowe, Memphis Police Department Assistant Chief. "So, we never want to blame victims for the behavior of the criminals. But the criminals have started coming out to the Cordoba area trying to look for victims that they can victimize."

Cordova residents start "Take Back Cordova" to address crime, litter, and provide more opportunities for youth. pic.twitter.com/svrWH6vqFI — Brittani Moncrease (@BMoncreaseTV) February 15, 2022

After starting Take Back Cordova at the end of January, the group has more than 600 members willing to work together and alongside police and elected officials.

"We are so excited that they're wanting to get involved," Crowe said. "When you think about the number of police officers on patrol, they can only see so much. But if everybody takes the time to watch out for their friends, their neighbors, you get so many more sets of eyes."

Take Back Cordova will meet later this month to establish committees addressing each concern.

"I just hope that we can work as a coalition together to keep everybody aware of things we can do and look out for, keeping our streetlights on, becoming more of a community so that we can lookout for one another," Crowe said. "That’s how we used to do it, and I think that works."

Memphis Police also said another way residents can help is through recruitment and retainment.