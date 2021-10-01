Restaurant group led by longtime Corky's BBQ employee buys company

Corky's has about 300 employees, four family-owned locations in the Memphis area and four franchised BBQ restaurants outside the Memphis area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A restaurant group led by a longtime employee of Corky's BBQ has purchased the company.

BBQVC Food Group LLC is led by 27-year Corky's employee and current CEO, Jimmy Stovall.

In the transaction, BBQVC Food Group acquired the entire Corky's family of companies from an investment group led by Dobbs Equity Partners, LLC, and that includes members of the Pelts family.

“As a Memphis family-based company, we have loved Corky’s for many years and while it was a difficult decision, we know Jimmy and BBQVC Food Group will be wonderful stewards of the company and employees and will continue to grow the company to offer delicious Corky’s meals and superior service to more and more people in the future,” said John H. Dobbs, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Dobbs Equity Partners.

Stovall started working the drive-through window at the original Corky's restaurant while he was in college and grew with the company working his way up the ranks as a waiter, assistant manager, and general manager.

Stovall said he is thankful for the opportunities Corky's has afforded him and looks forward to continued growth for the company and his coworkers, many of whom he has had for over 25 years.

"We want to thank Dobbs Equity Partners for the tremendous work they’ve done the past three years to position the Corky’s family of businesses for long-term success and for giving us the opportunity to invest directly in the business we love so much," Stovall said. "We are proud to be a Memphis family business and truly grateful for all of our incredible customers and employees, many of whom have been with us since we first opened in 1984. We like to say our people are our secret sauce and that goes for employees and customers alike. We look forward to continuing to serve up great Memphis BBQ and sides along with great service and atmosphere."