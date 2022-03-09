Eliza Fletcher's family speaks out for the first time

Eliza Fletcher’s family is speaking out for the first time tonight while others pray for her safe return home.

MEMPHIS, Texas — Family, friends, and community members gathered at Second Presbyterian Church Saturday. Some showed support for Eliza Fletcher's loved ones and others prayed for Eliza's safe return home.

The Midtown Woman was kidnapped while jogging early Friday morning near the university of Memphis.

"This is Liza's church, and we believe, as Christians, when we gather together, two or more, that the Lord is in our midst, and we were able to comfort each other and we were able to lift her up in prayer," Murff Galbrath, a local community said.

According to Memphis police, fletcher had been jogging in the area of Central and Zach Curlin at about four thirty in the morning when an unknown person approached her and forced her into a dark-colored SUV. After a brief struggle, Fletcher was then forced into the vehicle.



According to MPD that SUV has been located and a man who was inside of that vehicle has been detained.



"Our whole church deeply loves the fletcher family and I'm praying for Eliza. We are deeply pained and sorrowed by what's going on and we are praying for her safe return, Dan B.," an associate pastor at Second Presbyterian Church said.

"I'm just a community member. My children go to her school, and I have always admired her...her strength as a mother and as a teacher. And she's just a beautiful person and it's just awful to see the evil that's in the world."