Public funeral arrangements announced for fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant

Pleasant's daughter said that since her dad made such a strong impact on the community, the family wants the community to be invited to the service.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral arrangements for fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant, who was killed Wednesday when the fire engine he was driving on the way to a call was hit by a pickup truck on Danny Thomas Boulevard and E.H. Crump Boulevard, were announced by his family Saturday.

The visitation will be Monday, August 22 at Bellevue Baptist Church, 2000 Appling Road in Cordova, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 23 at 11 a.m. at Bellevue Baptist Church.

"My dad has made such a strong impact on this community and we want this to be open invite to anyone who wishes to attend," said Anna Pleasant, David's daughter, on a Facebook post announcing the services.

Arrangements for my father, David Pleasant, have been finalized. My dad has made such a strong impact on this community... Posted by Anna Pleasant on Friday, August 12, 2022

Pleasant was killed Wednesday in a crash that also sent four more people, including three fellow Memphis firefighters, to the hospital in critical condition.

Flags flew at half staff Thursday outside Memphis Fire headquarters to honor Pleasant's sacrifice.

Tributes also poured in from fire departments around the country and world and from Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

"Every day, firefighters go on the job and put on that uniform, they risk their lives every single day and they are heroes," Mayor Strickland said.