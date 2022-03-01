Free trees are on the way for Germantown residents

The Tree City USA Program celebrates communities that contribute to the conservation, replenishment, and maintenance of trees.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Germantown announced that it will be celebrating its Tree City USA status by giving away 900 free trees to Germantown residents on Friday, March 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m.at the Huey’s located on the corner of Germantown road and Farmington Blvd.

Tree City USA is a forestry program that gives communities a four-step process to improve and maintain tree coverage in the area. The program recognizes communities that work to preserve forest and woodlands by planting, replenishing, maintaining, conserving, and repairing trees.

An array of trees will be available, including White Dogwood, Nuttall Oak, Red Mulberry, Shumard Oak and ButtonBush.

“We are very excited to be celebrating Germantown as a Tree City USA and carrying on our tradition of making trees available,” Pam Beasley, Director of Germantown Parks and Recreation said.

According to the city, several local vendors who specialize in tree and plant care will attend the celebration.

In addition to giving away trees, the city said that it will also be giving away free wildflower seeds that will allow Germantown residents to add variety to their flower beds. The wildflower seeds that will be available include cone flowers, daisies, asters, and milkweed.

The City of Germantown said that residents who want to receive a free tree must show a valid driver's license or a current water bill to show that they are Germantown residents.

Communities that wish to receive recognition from the Tree City USA program must complete the four-step framework, which requires a community to maintain a tree board or department, have a community tree ordinance, spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and celebrate Arbor Day annually.