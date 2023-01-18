How Harvest Church pastor Kennon Vaughan helped inspire one Memphis father to a life of faith, service

Vaughan was the only survivor of a plane crash in Texas that killed four other members of the Germantown church.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Pastor Kennon Vaughn is the lone survivor of a plane crash in Texas Tuesday that included the deaths of four Germantown church members – he's now stable and breathing on his own, and Harvest Church said he's resting.

A father and part of his ministry spoke with us about how the pastor mentored him on fatherhood.

“I was in and out of prison using drugs," shared Father Landon Clay on his past. "I met Jesus in a federal prison in 2008, changed my life.”

Clay also said the experience changed his heart – especially for other people.

So when he heard Harvest Church Pastor Kennon Vaughn at a men’s conference, he then knew the pastor changed his life.

"He talked about being a Godly father, Godly parent," said Clay. “I’d been in prison for some years. I was fresh in ministry.”

Harvest Church confirmed the crash killed four church members in Texas Tuesday and said its lead pastor had surgery for internal injuries, but is now resting and communicating through writing.

“I know they were doing the Lord’s work," said Clay. "I know that’s what Kennon does.”

Clay said Vaughan's work is also focused on mentoring men in Memphis.

“He taught me how to be a spiritual father myself to my son, what that looks like," Clay shared. "How would you handle certain disciplines if he gets in trouble, how to correct your son in a Godly way.”

Clay explained Pastor Kennon also founded Downline Ministries – which he joined.

The organization works to disciple men around the city which reaches around the world through mission trips.

“They have the city of Memphis and have thousands of people, maybe millions,” said Clay.

Clay also shared Vaughn inspired him into street evangelism – spreading his own story.

“I know that Kennon surviving this [crash], it just further settles in my spirit, he’s one of God’s chosen ones he truly is and he’s impacting thousands of people’s lives and God ain’t done with him yet.”

Clay said he’s working to start a faith-based rehabilitation center here in Memphis to help others.