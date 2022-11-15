IdaMae Foundation giving free meals, haircuts and winter clothing on the anniversary of Young Dolph's death

"Dolph Day of Service" includes free meals, free winter kits, and free haircuts and mental health resources provided in barbershops across the country.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The anniversary of the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, who was shot and killed at Makeda's Cookies on Airways Boulevard, is Thursday, and his nonprofit foundation is honoring it as a Day of Service.

On Thursday, November 17, a day that is officially recognized as Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of Service in the states of Tennessee and Georgia, the IdaMae Foundation will honor the legacy of Young Dolph by activating several public service events.

"The spirit of Young Dolph Day encourages anyone in any city to give back to their community - no act of service is too small," The foundation said in a press release.

In Memphis, the foundation will serve lunch, give free haircuts, and provide free winter kits consisting of coats, blankets, socks, and gloves at the Hospitality Hub from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The foundation will also provide free haircuts and serve dinner in Atlanta that day.

Nationally, the IdaMae Foundation is partnering with The Confess Project of America, utilizing their network of barbershops to provide free haircuts and critical mental health resources in local communities, including Memphis

These services will be available from 3:30pm 6:30pm at Supreme Kuts in Memphis, located at 3920 Park Avenue #103.

Internationally, the IdaMae Foundation said people are encouraged to post a photo doing an act of service on November 17th using the Hashtags #DolphDay & #DolphServiceDay.

“On behalf of the IdaMae Family Foundation and Young Dolph’s family we will continue the legacy of charity, philanthropy, and helping those in need as Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. ‘Young Dolph’ did," said Dolph’s sister Carlisa Brown. His community efforts and traditions will continue and much more. His spirit of giving will continue to live in us as it did in him until his passing."