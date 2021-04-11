Juice Orange Mound opens warming center as temperatures drop in the Mid-South

The warming center at 2363 Park Ave. will be open from 7 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Temperatures dropping in the Mid-South, and the cold can be dangerous.

Juice Orange Mound is stepping up to offer warmth to neighbors needing a place to get out of the cold and rest their heads.

In order to keep people warm, they are asking for the public's help with coats, hats, gloves, and blankets - among other basic items, so they can continue to help those in need as the weather shifts.

Britney Thornton runs the nonprofit organization, which started the warming center to do what they felt was right and just.

"There is a population of people who are in need. You know, it doesn't take long for you to look at the corner stores, underneath the trees, around our building, there's a very clear presence from the homeless community in Orange Mound,” said Thornton. “So, we just want people to be attentive to the needs of people and to make sure that people have their basic needs this winter season."

If you would like to donate, you can drop off donations at Juice Orange Mound located at 2363 Park Ave. The warming center there will be open from 7 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday.