'It's positioning us to be strong' | Orange Mound organizers survey residents for revitalization plan

Neighborhood developers and Rhodes College are partnering to build on momentum of recent developments in the historic neighborhood.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There's new energy and optimism for longtime neighbors and activists in Memphis' Orange Mound neighborhood, as they gather input and ideas to spur new growth, tackle challenges, and attract new neighbors to the historic area.

Salahuddin Muhammad El, who has called Orange Mound home since 1962, is part of the effort.

"It's unique, but at the same time to have nostalgia that says we can improve upon what we are doing," Muhammad El said,

The 1972 Melrose High graduate and others are in the midst of the 'Mound Up Neighborhood Revitalization Plan', created by neighbors - for neighbors.

"We are focusing on empowering residents to know what the challenges are, where the opportunities are, and to inspire resident leaders to continue to do the work to help us be able to revitalize with our community," Britney Thornton added.

Thornton, with the development group Juice Orange Mound, said the plan is now gathering input from those in Orange Mound on what's working and what's not.

"It is time sensitive. It is proactive, and it's positioning us to be strong," Thornton said.

Thornton said the plan looks to build off the recent momentum emerging across Orange Mound. That includes new ownership at the Lamar Airways Shopping Center and increased values of home lots.

"We've heard about development coming to Orange Mound and now we are starting to see the first evidence of it happening," Thornton said.

In addition to a resident survey, Orange Mound organizers plan on additional listening sessions as they round up a range of input before the expected release of a final revitalization plan early next year.

Muhammad El can't wait.

"It would help set the stage for how we go forward with engagement with organizations who want to come here and do business," Muhammad El said.