Vollintine-Evergreen and Crosstown become historic districts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis neighborhoods have reached a new local status. The Vollintine-Evergreen area and Crosstown Overlay are officially historic districts. Memphis' Vollintine-Evergreen area is where pride rides high.

“We’re Memphis. We’re proud of it,” said Leah Fox-Greenberg, Memphis Heritage CEO.

From the homes and architecture to the streets, the neighborhood parades its uniqueness. Its beauty has no limits.

“This has been years in the making. Vollentine-Evergreen is now one of largest historic neighborhoods in our city,” said Fox-Greenberg.

It was a grassroots effort by the Vollintine-Evergreen Community Association (VECA). They had help from organizations such as Memphis Heritage and Memphis Landmarks Commission.

“We worked long and hard on this. It’s not an easy process,” said Susie Askew, VECA Board member and Historic Committee.

The effort dates back to 1996. That is when VECA began working to get nationally recognized.

“Historic is considered anything 50 years or earlier,” said Fox-Greenberg. “You have to show that you have a considerable amount of area that is deemed to be preserved. Every single house, you are doing a report on. When was it built? What’s the structure like?”

That is just on a national level. Locally is much harder.

“They submit it to the Landmarks Commission initially. If they get approval, then it goes to the Land Use Control Board. When the Land Use Control Board recommends approval, then it goes to City Council,” said Brett Ragsdale, Memphis Landmarks Commission Executive Secretary.

It has to hit City Council three times before getting approval.

“Talk about a labor of love and a labor of community,” said Fox-Greenberg.

“It was a tremendous task. That’s why we’re all so elated to achieve that goal,” said Lilly Gilkey, VECA President.

Crosstown and Vollintine-Evergreen are now historic districts! It's an accomplish for many that was years in the making. pic.twitter.com/sr0b3XN140 — Brittani Moncrease (@BMoncreaseTV) July 26, 2021

Vollintine-Evergreen received unanimous vote of approval along with Crosstown.

“Being a local landmarks district gives us the tools for saying what goes on in our neighborhood,” said Askew.

“Property owners will be notified in advance or be aware of what’s happening,” said Natasha Strong, VECA Historic Committee.

“We want to be that city that looks and feels different because we know our heritage and we know where our roots are,” said Fox-Greenberg.