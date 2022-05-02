Local church serving as warming center following ice storm

St. Paul Baptist Church saw a need they're filling it to help others who need a place to stay.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Churches and community members across the city are coming together to provide warmth to those without power.

The effort to help following icy conditions that had left tens of thousands without power.

TVA provided cots, sleeping bags and hygiene products like soap. The church said they can hold at least 50 people and they have a truck frying up food.

Pastor Christopher Davis is anticipating part of the crowd at the Hickory Hill warming center coming to the church.

“It’s not unusual for people to look to government to lead the way,” said Pastor Dais. “But the truth of the matter is, the government can’t do it all. I appreciate what the city has done, what the county has done, but it’s going to take organizations like local churches, TVA and others to come together pool our resources and look out for the citizens of Memphis and Shelby County.