These Memphis-area heroes are sacrificing their time, their comfort, and their safety to help others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are acts of kindness going on all over the Mid-South. Businesses are opening their doors to people without power, and providing some support to those doing the restoration work. And neighbors are getting out to help neighbors clean up their properties.

Frayser church provides a light in the dark

In Frayser, the impact from Thursday's ice storm carried over into Friday, and community leaders stepped up to assist.

Streets such as Whitney Avenue remained slick and slushy throughout the day, as hundreds in the Frayser community still in the dark.

Frayser's Pursuit of God Transformation Center was more fortunate and didn't lose power. So, Pastor Ricky Floyd invited congregation members who lost power to warm up, even spend the night if needed.

Serita Harris - a mother of four - took advantage.

"It means a lot. It means we are still able to be together, just, we are safe. We don't have to worry about no frostbite, dehydration. We have everything we need here," Harris said.

The church's temporary warming center also provided meals affected families Friday.

“That's what I do”

Erica Tunstall, the owner of Jack’s Grill in Byhalia Mississippi, said she was lucky to not have lost power when neighboring businesses did.

So for the last two days she's encouraged people to come by, warm up, and use the internet if they need to.

She said just wants to help her small community.

“Me saying come on in was nothing out of the ordinary, because they know that's what I do. Just wanted to make sure you, like I said, we're in the country. We don't have the resources. So if anybody was cold or whatever I just wanted them to have somewhere safe to go,” said Tunstall.

Jack's Grill is open until 9 p.m. Friday and will be open 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Free meals for those working to restore power

Memphis business owner of Elwood’s Shack, Tim Bednarski, is stepping up by providing a meal for MLGW employees who are actively working to restore power to more than 125,000 Memphis residents.

Bednarski is one of many who are helping people help people. Bednarski plans to offer free food for MLGW emergency crew workers for the whole weekend. MGLW emergency crew workers will be able to select food options from an adjusted menu.

Discount for MLGW & Entergy workers

Huey’s is offering 50% off food for MLGW and Entergy workers, who are helping to get power back on across the Mid-South. Huey’s said the offer runs through Sunday, February 6, 2022.

“A token of our appreciation for their tireless restoration efforts following our recent winter storms,” said the folks at Huey’s.

Just present your MLGW or Entergy ID badge at any Huey’s location and the discount – which excludes beverages - will be applied.