Uplifting Memphis: Local organizations provide free meals to those without power

A food truck providing free hot meals were a happy sight to those who have been without heat, lights for multiple days following ice storm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — As the Mid-South melts, food is on many minds especially for our neighbors who still don’t have power at home.

While Memphians wait for MLGW to turn their lights back on food in the fridge could be going bad.

Folks who stopped by North Frayser Community Center were thankful to find a food truck offering free hot meals provided by TVA.

“It’s a real blessing especially the people down there that I’m by, that I’m taking the food to they are on oxygen so they can’t come up here themselves,” said resident Eseana Paige.

Some who showed up have been at motels and without lights for three days.

“We came up here and God blessed us for seeing y’all,” said Ted Montgomery, who lives in Frasyer.

Shoutout to @TVAnews for proving hot FREE meals to folks today! Left families with smiling faces.



A superb way to motivate people who are still without power. Truck’s now headed to the Legacy Impact Center at 2285 Frayser Blvd till 7! @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/cDQBgsqhcq — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@RebeccaB_TV) February 5, 2022

As the ice disappears and the sun returns brighter, cleanup around Memphis continues after this week’s ice storm.

For those still in the dark Mid-South Food Bank is ramping up its efforts to feed empty stomachs.

“We’re already talking about increasing our mobile distributions this week,” said Mid-South Food Bank President and CEO Cathy Pope. “That really has been our workhorse to get food out the door quickly, particularly communities that don’t have access.”

Pope said they are also increasing meals to partner agencies.

“We’re having some people call and tell us what can we do and TVA, MLGW, they’re already in the works to get additional mobile pantries out to our community.”

Pope said for anyone in need, check the food bank’s website for pantries near you. And if you can lend a hand yourself, you’re needed.

“We’re really in need of volunteers to come here to the warehouse to help us pack food boxes or to volunteer at our mobile distribution,” explained Pope.

Those who are helping around the city are encouraging smiles and gratitude.

You can also donate online to the food bank.