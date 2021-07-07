Local farmer shares her love of growing produce while helping seniors

Fresh fruits, vegetables available for eligible seniors this summer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Looking a particular road in Raleigh and a specific house, things may look average. But if you take a closer look, you’ll find an urban farm.

The owner Debra Lockard is one of fifteen Tennessee farmers part of the Senior Farmer’s Market, which makes it able for her to combine her love of growing fruits and veggies with helping seniors.

The market is designed to improve their diets.

“Often they can’t get to a grocery store they do not have transportation,” said Lockard, with Lockard’s Produce. “With the senior nutritional program we actually go to them. We have what we call truck stops and we take produce to them.”

Lockard has been involved in the Senior Farmer’s Market for the last six years.

It’s part of the Shelby County Health Department’s commodity supplemental food program.

Eligible seniors can get up to $40 in vouchers to exchange for fresh produce at certain vendors.

Growing produce from the ground takes patience. Lockard shared what type of tender loving care tomatoes require.

“You have to visit them everyday,” said Lockard.

One thing the urban farmer enjoys is soothing her produce. By playing them music.

“I have seen sometimes that they just kind of move, it’s not the wind,” Lockard explained. “It is the music and the beat.”

Sometimes not every genre is for every type of produce.

“The squash it likes Al Jarreau. It’s kind of like on the jazzy side. “

For Lockard, growing produce is a passion that gives back.

“It just brings a smile to my face when I know that what we’re doing is helping other people have food and it brings back my memories of growing up farming.”