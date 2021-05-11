Love & Peace: A unity walk in Westwood will be held Saturday to fight back against violence

The Love and Peace event will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church on Parkrose Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Love and peace: that's what organizers of a unity walk said will be needed to stop more shooting deaths in Memphis.

The Concerned Citizens of Westwood and the group "Stop the Killing" announced its anti-gun violence initiative with a walk in the Westwood community.

The purpose of Saturday’s event is to unite the community, empower them to engage in solutions to create neighborhoods, and give them better understanding about how crime impacts them.

Organizers said that by promoting love, peace, and awareness, the community will be able to step up to fight gun violence and avoid more senseless killings.

"I just think it's sad and disheartening that our kids now have to worry about is my life next. Am I next? Yes, we're protesting certainly about the brutality of police officers and those who are citizens, but again, I think we ought to be just as equally angry as those kids who are losing their lives for senseless violence,” said Dr. Reginald S. Boyce, Senior Pastor, Riverside Missionary Baptist Church.