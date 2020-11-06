x
community

MATA announces changes to bus operation routes and fees

Changes by Memphis Area Transit Authority include end to free fares and reopening of transit centers.
Credit: MATA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —

NEWS RELEASE FROM MATA 

The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) today announced a series of changes to current operations effective Sunday, June 21, 2020 until further notice relating to fixed-route service, new temporary fares and the reopening of its three Transit Centers with strict social distancing guidelines enforced. 

This announcement is a result of the recent reopening measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Post by rideMATA.

Click here to review the changes going into effect Sunday, June 21. 

