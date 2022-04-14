Children’s Memorial Flag raised to remember lost Memphis area children

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn CJ Davis said her goal is to play a positive role in the community in protecting young ones.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Community leaders gathered Wednesday to raise the flag to remember the lives of Memphis area children lost to violence.

The Children’s Memorial Flag will fly through the month of April at Civic Center Plaza.

During the event, the names of all the victims were read, followed by the ringing of a bell, and a moment of silence. The brief ceremony included a Memphis Police Color Guard presentation, music by T.O. Crivens, and a Wings of Grace dove release in memory of the children.

Seven Shelby County children were remembered: 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle, 14-year-old Brandon Gray, 2-year-old Charvez James, 3-year-old Bryson Jackson, 1-year-old Kingston Jenkins, 17-month-old Douglas Mims, 10-year-old Kamari Reed. Investigators said a parent or caregiver has been charged in each child’s death.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Leaders said we all have a responsibility to keep our kids safe, and they're calling on the community to keep their eyes open when it comes to reporting incidents of violence of neglect with children.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn CJ Davis said her goal is to play a positive role in the community in protecting young ones.

“Every opportunity I get, I want to talk to our children about how to be safe,” she said. “We want to make sure they stay out of the hands of law enforcement for the wrong reason, and also not become victims of gun violence. It's a phenomenon nationwide and certainly in our community. So we want to do everything we can and we want to rally everything we can to protect children.”

Also taking part in the ceremony were Virginia Stallworth, executive director of the Memphis Child Advocacy Center, Mayor Lee Harris, Mayor Jim Strickland, District Attorney General Amy Weirich, Shelby County Sheriff Assistant Chief Jason Pagenkopf, DCS Deputy Commissioner Carla Aaron, and Le Bonheur President Michael Wiggins.

Learn more at MemphisCAC.org.

Today, we remembered 7 children whose deaths were a result of abuse or neglect. Our team was joined by Mayor Harris,... Posted by Memphis Child Advocacy Center on Wednesday, April 13, 2022