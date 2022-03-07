Youth intervention group addresses recent rash of children shot in Memphis

901 Bloc Squad mentors admitted a new sense of urgency resolving conflicts after several children were shot in the past week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With a recent rash of children 16 and younger shot in recent days, there's new urgency from the group tasked with problem solving and stopping youth violence in the first place: the 901 Bloc Squad.

On top of the uptick in children shot the past week, those at LeBonheur Children's Hospital said the 31 patients treated for gunshot wounds this year is outpacing the amount this time last year.

LeBonheur staff treated a record-high of 156 patients in 2021.

For those with the 901 Bloc Squad, the troubling trends require even more focus and more engagement.

"The red light should be flashing around our entire city, a sense of urgency has to be at the forefront of our minds," Delvin Lane with the 901 Bloc Squad said Monday afternoon.

Lane doesn't sugarcoat Memphis' growing youth violence challenges - or the innocent children being hit.

"They've got a lot of issues, they resolve those issues with weapons, we want to change that mindset," Lane added.

That's where Lane and his fellow mentors come into play.

"Just several kids being caught in the line of fire, we need to put these fires out," Lane said.

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital has treated several patients under age of 18 in recent days, including three shot outside the Whitehaven library branch this past Thursday. 2020 and 2021 set new record highs for GSW patients at Le Bonheur, 134 and 156. — Brad Broders (@BradBrodersTV) March 7, 2022

The group, many former gang members themselves, works out conflicts between young people stationed in 10 hotspots across the Bluff City, including schools.

"Meet them on their terms where they are and hopefully build those relationships and change their trajectory," Lane said.

Starting April 1, 901 Bloc Squad will double its staff from 25 to 50, allowing more mentors in more places.

It couldn't come at a more critical time, with several children 16 or younger shot in separate incidents in the past week.

Sources confirm the 15-year-old shot and killed Saturday night on Beale and Riverside was a youth football player and about to turn 16. A longtime coach posted on Facebook: "He was one of the best players that I had the benefit of coaching and being around." — Brad Broders (@BradBrodersTV) March 7, 2022

"The work is extremely important, that's why we need a city collaborating together, all the organizations working together, because right now, our kids are the ones that are being lost," Lane said.

Lane added the group also needs help from parents and for them to offer tough love to their children.

"Be nosy, check their social media accounts, because a lot of that stuff may show you maybe not what they are into but what they are around and we know if you are around it, you could be a victim of it," Lane said.