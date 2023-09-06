Memphis Humane Society to host drive-thru vaccination clinic

The event will happen on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the facility at 935 Farm Rd. from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County will host a drive-thru vaccine clinic this weekend to help people take care of their pets at low costs.

The event will happen on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Humane Society’s facility at 935 Farm Rd. from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

People will need to pay $10 for pets already spayed or neutered (altered pets). For pets not spayed or neutered (unaltered pets), the cost will be $20.

Available services will include the following:

DAPP (Dogs)

FVRCP (Cats)

Rabies vaccine

Rabies tag (Dog)

Microchipping and registration