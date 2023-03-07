Memphis in May will be back in Tom Lee Park for 2023 (this time for real)

After some back-and-forth between festival and Memphis park officials, an official agreement was signed Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After much back-and-forth between Memphis in May officials and the Memphis River Parks Partnership, who maintains Tom Lee Park, the two parties announced Tuesday the annual festival will officially be back at the re-vamped park.

In a Facebook post, Memphis in May announced the partnership and confirmed an agreement was signed Friday.

The Lumineers, Earth Wind & Fire, Glorilla, The Roots and more will hit the stage for the 2023 Beale Street Music Festival.

Hometown hip hop star GloRilla, Blues guitarist extraordinaire Gary Clark Jr., reggae icon Ziggy Marley, indie rock of Young the Giant, classic rockers Live, PJ Morton, The Struts, Gov’t Mule, mike., Andy Grammer, Yola, Dru Hill, Toadies, Lucinda Williams, Living Colour, Cameo, White Reaper, Shovels & Rope, Marcy Playground, Phony Ppl, Low Cut Connie, Beach Weather, Myron Elkins, Mac Saturn and more will also hit the stage.

The 45th edition of the annual festival is set for May 5 through 7, 2023. MIM officials said the festival will return to the revamped Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis.

A limited number of three-day passes will run $165 (plus fees) until they are all sold. VIP passes offer exclusive seating, dedicated entry, VIP-only bars, and air-conditioned restrooms. Those VIP passes cost $995 for three-days.