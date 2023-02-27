Here's who will hit the stage for the 2023 Beale Street Music Festival

Memphis in May officials unveiled the lineup Monday and showed off the new official poster by Memphis artist Danny Broadway.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Lumineers, Earth Wind & Fire, Glorilla, The Roots and more will hit the stage in May for the 2023 Beale Street Music Festival at the revamped Tom Lee Park.

Memphis in May officials unveiled the lineup Monday afternoon at a special event at Roadshow BMW and showed off the new official poster by Memphis artist Danny Broadway.

Here’s the full list of artists set to appear at the festival May 5 through 7 in downtown Memphis:

Beale Street Music Festival May 5-7, 2023 at Tom Lee Park along the riverfront in Memphis, TN. 🤘🎸memphisinmay.org/lineup #BSMF23 Posted by Beale Street Music Festival on Monday, February 27, 2023

MIM officials announced previously that the Memphis Tourism “Blues Stage on Beale” will move to Handy Park. IN years past, the Blues Tent had been part of the festivities at Tom Lee Park. The Blues Stage will now be open to the public and free of charge, with no ticket required. Organizers said the move allows them to offer the blues lineup to a wider audience.

While it’s free to the public, there will be a reserved section for festival ticket holders at the Blues Stage on Beale.

THREE-DAY PASSES and VIP Passes are on sale. For more information, visit https://memphisinmay.org/events/beale-street-music-festival/.

And be ready for detours in downtown Memphis, Riverside Drive is closed through July 2023 for construction and the planned Memphis in May Festival events.

Memphis River Parks Partnership announced Riverside Dr. is closed from Georgia Ave. to Union Ave. through July 1. The organization said work would be done on crosswalks for Tom Lee Park.