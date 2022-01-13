MLGW & Soulsville team up for annual MLK Day of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW and Soulsville USA Neighborhood Development District teamed up for their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
Volunteers delivered free energy kits in the Soulsville community Thursday. SNDD's "Soul Patrol"-- which is a daily trash pickup effort - joined as well.
MLGW also offered a free energy smart workshop, providing energy efficiency tips to customers.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Inspired day of service is one of several community outreach events division employees participate in annually.