Pre-application for MHA's Housing Choice Voucher program now available

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Housing Authority is now taking pre-applications for its Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) program waitlist.

According to a release, MHA will accept pre-applications online anytime between Monday, March 21, at 8 a.m. through Friday, March 25, at 5 p.m. CDT.

The pre-application must be completed online and can be accessed on any computer or smartphone that has internet access. Applications will not be accepted at the Memphis Housing Authority's office.

The free pre-application is a short form used to get only the applicant's basic information. Submitting a pre-application does not guarantee that an applicant will be placed on the waitlist, which is capped at 10,000 people.

Applicant selection and ranking will be determined randomly by a digital lottery process once the pre-application phase is complete – not by when the pre-application was submitted during the open period.

“This pre-application period is a crucial step in providing equitable, accessible and affordable housing opportunities to Memphis residents,” said Dexter Washington, CEO of Memphis Housing Authority. “The pre-application should take less than 30 minutes and only asks for a person's most basic information – information they likely know off the top of their head.”

After the pre-application period ends, duplicate submissions will be removed so each applicant will have only one entry in the random selection process. Written notices will be sent within 12 weeks of the closing date, advising pre-applicants that they were either selected or not for the new waiting list.

All Memphis Public Library locations are offering free access to computers and the internet for Housing Choice Voucher Program applicants. Those with disabilities who need help with the pre-application submission may call the Tennessee Relay Service at 1-800-848-0298 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CDT during the opening period.

Click here for more information about the Memphis Housing Authority.