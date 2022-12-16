After 3 weeks without a home, Memphis Youth Arts Initiative needs donations to move into new building

Travis announced Thursday that, thanks to the parent of one of his students, he believes he has found it at the Southland Mall.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Youth Arts Initiative has spent nearly one month at a storage facility after being forced to move out of their building.

“We lost our facility as a nonprofit organization,” MYAI Executive Director Corey Travis said. “Having a place to be, having a place to go is one of the most important thing for our students.”

Travis says that finding a new home to continue teaching and mentoring Memphis kids through drum-line, dance and color guard would be the ultimate Christmas gift.

“We've been meeting at the storage and wanted to get our instruments out and take them to our performances and be returned there and have parents put up there to put the instruments back in the storage," he said.

Travis announced on Thursday that, thanks to the parent of one of his students, he believes he has found it at the Southland Mall.

“She went to the mall manager, speaking her heart out about how the organization has done great things for her daughter,” Travis said.

Located right next to the Southland Mall’s main entrance, the 10 thousand-square-foot building would be a major upgrade and his students are excited.

“I mean, I got happy, it was shocking,” said MYAI drummer Deantwon Fletcher, demonstrating the surprised and happy he face he made when hearing the news.

The band has practiced in the halls of the storage facility to stay ready for its upcoming performances.

But before they can move in, they still need the community’s help to raise $500 for the security deposit.

“We want to make sure our kids can come in and go right to work and get right back to the program,” Travis said.

To get the new building cleaned up and ready for their kids, Travis says they’ll also need money for cleaning supplies, repairs and volunteers to help them move in.

“Getting a new door installed and just a major overall deep cleaning,” Travis said. “I’ll probably have a professional cleaning company coming in and get it ready to clean and sanitize for our children.”

Travis says they’ve already received donations for the security deposit. For the cleanup and moving process, he says they have a goal of about $5,000.