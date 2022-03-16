MIFA is making sure seniors are fed during National March for Meals

Throughout the month of March, MIFA will help raise awareness and rally support for its programs that help feed seniors in need.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association (MIFA) is helping to raise awareness for senior hunger.

The group participated in the National March for Meals campaign Wednesday. This is the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program, the federal legislation which helps fund community-based programs like Meals on Wheels.

Throughout the month of March, MIFA will help raise awareness and rally support for this public-private partnership that has helped provide seniors in Memphis with essential services needed to remain healthy and independent at home.

MIFA serves those in zip codes throughout Shelby County.

According to the most recent State of Senior Hunger in America study, Memphis has the highest senior food insecurity rate of any large metropolitan city in the U.S. at 15.6%.

