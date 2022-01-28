Midtown business aims to "Tie a Knot on Hunger" with food drive

"We’re defined by what we do for our community and our city,” said James Davis, LR Clothier Creative Director.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just five months ago, a break-in occurred at LR Clothier, a locally-owned, luxury tailor clothing store in Midtown.

The perpetrators broke into the shop stealing clothes, shoes and ties, taking everything.

That didn’t stop the owner, James Davis, from wanting to get back on his feet. Not only did he strive to return to full business, he wanted to do something special for the community.

Davis started the “Tie a Knot on Hunger Food Drive.”

He has been collecting non-perishable items to donate to the Mid-South Food Bank, and customers and local businesses in the area have chipped in to help with this cause.

Davis said despite facing theft, it was important for him to remain in the Midtown community and give back.

“Of course, like any other city, we have some challenges and maybe some more than we want to acknowledge," said James Davis, LR Clothier Creative Director. "That doesn’t limit our level of success. That doesn’t define us. We’re defined by how we kept one another. We’re defined by what we do for our community and our city,”

Davis is a native Memphian and knows how hunger impacts the Mid-South, which is why he wanted to take a negative situation and turn it into a positive one that does well for others.

“I think that you’re either part of the solution or part of the problem. What we want to do is be part of the solution,” Davis said. “We challenge everybody to don’t just look at this video, this interview and applaud us. No, get involved. Donate to the Mid-South Food Bank. Stop by. Wear your mask and tie a knot in hunger.”

Davis said he keeps the rock used to break into his business at the front register, as a reminder of how far he's come.

The Tie the Knot on Hunger Food Drive runs until February 12th.

Those who would like to donate can drop off items at the store’s location at 629 South Cooper Street.