Overton Park golf course re-opening after 18-month renovation

The 9-hole course is set to re-open this weekend, after a ceremony put on by the park Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 18 months of renovations by King-Collins Golf Course Design & Construction, the closest golf course to downtown Memphis is re-opening.

The City of Memphis and Overton Park Conservancy announced the re-opening of Overton Park 9 Golf Course Thursday afternoon.

A ceremony will be held at the Cates Family Practice Green on site, commemorating the re-opening and recognizing George E. Cates, a founding member of the Overton Park Conservancy.

City officials, including Mayor Jim Strickland, will be in attendance.

"The restoration and beautification of Overton Park were always front of mind for Cates," park officials said in a release. "As we commemorate the reopening of the historic Overton Park 9 Golf Course, it's only fitting to gather at the Cates Family Practice Green to recognize George’s dedication to bettering the city of Memphis."