Rally set in support of Tyre Nichols demanding police reform and accountability

The rally will take place Thursday, March 2 at City Hall located at 125 N. Main St. at 5 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope (MICAH) will host a rally in support of Tyre Nichols, demanding police reform, police accountability, and the end to police brutality.

Nichols died after allegedly being brutally beaten by five Memphis Police officers.

The rally will take place Thursday, March 2 at city Hall located at 125 N. Main St. at 5 p.m.

MICAH said supporters will rally together, reiterating their demands for the City Council to vote in support of ordinances that require data transparency from Memphis Police Department, end pretextual traffic stops, and that give the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) power to subpoena.

There have been six ordinances presented, which all advocate for extreme police reform.

According to MICAH, the requested demands are "critical measures" that the organization believes would for MPD to be accountable, adjusting the methods that officers use when policing the community.