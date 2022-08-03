'Rest in peace, Chico': Retired Memphis Police Department K-9 dies

Chico recovered over $1 million in cash, hundreds of pounds of marijuana, cocaine and numerous illegal prescription drugs during his career.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A retired member of the Memphis Police Department's K-9 Unit, Chico, died last Friday.

Chico started with the Memphis Police Department in the Organized Crime Unit in 2008. Shortly after he entered service, he was reassigned to the Multi-Agency Gang Unit in 2011 until he retired in 2015.

After retirement, Chico remained in the care of his longtime handler and partner, Lt. Jimmy Gaylor, currently assigned to the Auto Theft Task Force.

From 2009 to 2011, Chico was assigned to Sgt. Shane Davis, who currently serves in the Sex Crimes Bureau.