MSCS is in the final stretch. There is less than a week until the TCAP test, and a new law is raising the stakes

Almost four out of five MSCS third graders did not pass the reading test last year, so MSCS is trying to prevent this from repeating under the new retention law.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With less than a full school week to go until TCAP testing, it’s crunch time for Memphis Shelby County Schools against a new third grade retention law.

“It is sort of stressful, especially for the student,” McStella Hinds said.

Hinds' grandson is going to be one of the first students to take the statewide TCAP test, under the new third grade retention law.

This year, if a student does not score proficient or higher on the reading test, they will either need to go through summer school or repeat the third grade altogether.

Last year, close to 4 out of 5 MSCS students did not pass the third grade reading test. Wanting to avoid this pattern, people like Hinds have been helping students prepare before the exam.

“It’s very important for the parent to be involved, and I say that because it lets the students know I have support,” Hinds said.

The school district is also rising to the occasion in this final week. At Robert R. Church Elementary, signs of support line the hallways during "TCAP Spirit Week." Some signs even have additional test taking strategies reinforced in the classroom.

“We’re really just hitting it hard,” said Tenikka Parker-Collins, a 3rd Grade Teacher at the school.

In her class, Parker-Collins is handing out practice tests, helping her students go over what they learned this year and reviewing what they may need help with.

"Read the passages at least twice," Parker-Collins said. "Make sure they go back and find evidence from the text."

The teacher wants to remind her students to take a moment to remember their mental health during the test — to help tackle any anxiety.

"[It's important to] breathe because some of them get really anxious," Parker-Collins said. "I believe in my teaching abilities, and I really believe that they’re going to do well."

Parker-Collins says she is sending home review packets, and is asking parents to give their kids plenty of time to prepare over the coming week.

In an email to ABC24, MSCS is advises students: