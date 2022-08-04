Shelby County Sheriff's Office hosts fishing rodeo for students

Around 50 kids from Vollentine Elementary School attended the event.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Some students in Shelby County can now say they know how to fish.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office held its fishing rodeo on Friday in Memphis and around 50 kids from Vollentine Elementary School attended the event.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. said he hopes this event showed the children a different side of deputies.

"With everything that's going on, police and law enforcement are always looking at ways to community engage with the kids and to show the kids another softer side of law enforcement that's not always about arresting people or anything," he said.