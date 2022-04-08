MAHS leaders excited for fresh start at tuition-free private school

For I3 CEO Michael Miles, the ending of one educational chapter jumpstarted the beginning of another.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Leaders and teachers at a closing Memphis charter school are banding together.

They’ll be teaching students at a new private school which will be tuition-free, known as Individualized Intellect Institute — or I3.

It’s also an option for parents and students at the Memphis Academy of Health Sciences.

Last week, the school had its charter revoked after some of the previous school leadership several years ago were charged with stealing money.

"We are very excited to be able to offer this,” I3 Chief Executive Officer Michael Miles said. “There are so many opportunities for students that are not currently being offered in Memphis."

“We didn't create it as a place to supplement or take the place of (MAHS), it just so happened that that did fall into play,” Miles added.

The year-round tuition-free private middle and high school opens on August 1 at a facility on East McLemore Avenue in South Memphis.

“Our goal is not necessarily to only provide to students from MAHS but we want to provide to broader Memphis,” Miles said.

He’s hoping to enroll 350 students in-person and another 300 students online.

There will not be tuition for students who choose to learn in person and Dr. Miles said in-person lessons will also be shown and taught virtually.

“Students who are online can watch it live but also access it after hours on their own time, our students in person will also have the same access if they need,” Miles said.

I3 won’t have traditional in-person classrooms.

Instead, students in 6th-12th grade will learn at their own pace in their own space and meet with specialized students if they’re behind or they’re ahead of curriculum goals.

“The atmosphere provides an environment for every student to be successful, for every student to show mastery on what they are working on,” I3 Chief Academic Officer Audumn Peterson added.

Peterson, who is currently MAHS’ vice principal, is excited to bring familiarity to each student who plans to transfer.

“Our parents are excited about what they are hearing about I3, just because we have built relationships with so many people at MAHS,” Peterson added.

I3 plans to officially open enrollment on May 1.

Next Saturday, April 16, from 2-4 p.m., leaders will hold an open house enrollment fair at the school on 1299 E. McLemore Ave.