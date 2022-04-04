MAHS to close at the end of the academic year

“In pain comes beauty also, so there’s no telling what’s going to happen,” said parent Lakisha Morris.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's the end of the road for the Memphis Academy of Health Sciences.

The school will be closing after this academic year.

Families received official notice on Friday after the school tried appealing Memphis-Shelby County Schools’ decision to revoke the charter.

It was dismissal time at Memphis Academy of Health Sciences, a temporary end of the day leading to the permanent closure of years to come.

“I just feel like it’s a shame that it has to close,” said Margaret Jordan, a grandmother picking up her grandchildren from school. “I really wish it would have stayed open because the kids here, they’re learning. They are learning. They are excelling here. Mine are. I know.”

In January, the MSCS school board voted to revoke the school’s charter. It happened after former school leaders were charged with stealing money.

The Memphis Academy of Health Sciences tried appealing the decision, but the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission unanimously stood with the district’s decision.

“I just wish there could’ve been another solution to this, but I understand,” said Jordan.

Parents such as Lakisha Morris are now on the hunt for a new school.

“Now we have to look into other schools which is hard because a lot of the schools around here are not the best schools. It’s not how it was when we were growing up. The peer pressure these kids have these days are … whoa. It’s scary. Then, you find a school where your babies are safe and they take it away from them.”

For many parents, it is about safety, learning and proximity.

“When I leave here, I go right over the railroad tracks and get my other kids. We’re back home doing homework and getting dinner together. It was very convenient,” said Morris. “I’m very protective of my kids. Their learning and their protection are something that you can never take from them. I want to make sure they’re getting the right education as well and they don’t have to look over their shoulders or have to worry about the class getting disrupted.”

MSCS released the following statement in regards to helping parents and families transition:

“To help ensure a seamless transition process, the District is offering information and resources to families at Memphis Academy of Health Sciences regarding continuing their child’s academic journey with Memphis-Shelby County Schools. We encourage families to register:

By contacting their zoned school

In-person at BOE (160 S. Hollywood)

Online at www.scsk12.org/registration

By sending an email to iChoose@scsk12.org with the subject line "2022-23 New Student Registration" or call 901-416-6007.

With hundreds of schools and programs across the 901, there’s a place for everyone at MSCS. Students entering grades K-12 may apply for two General Choice options and/or two Optional schools.

Whether families are looking for a school with a specialized learning focus, an innovative setting to meet unique learning needs, or a traditional setting in their neighborhood with a broad set of courses and activities, we’ve got the best choices for students and families. Visit scsk12.org/choice to learn more.

Additionally, as MSCS reimagines education in the 901, there are ample career opportunities available for this transformational work. Click here to view employment positions across the District.”

For now, the hurt is still fresh, but many are staying hopeful about the change.

“It’s a lot of good schools, but I hope they find one exactly like this one,” said Jordan.

“In pain comes beauty also, so there’s no telling what’s going to happen,” said Morris.

Memphis Academy of Health Sciences will meet with MSCS on Tuesday to discuss a formal timeline for closing.