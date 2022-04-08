Memphis-Shelby County Schools teacher named finalist for national award

The award is the highest honor for K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science teachers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A math teacher from Treadwell Elementary School in Memphis has been named a state finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

The award is the highest honor for K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science teachers.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Education, PAEMST recognizes awardees for their contributions to teaching and learning, along with their ability to help students make progress in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science and is administered by the National Science Foundation (NSF) on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. In addition to honoring individual achievement, the goal of the awards program is to showcase the highest standards of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) teaching.

“Tennessee teachers continue to lead, and these three finalists have set a high bar for other educators in our state and nation,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We thank these educators for recognizing the value of STEM learning and teaching and for their tireless commitment to excellence and innovation on behalf of their students.”

Neven Holland was among three state finalists honored and will now move on to the national selection committee, who will identify up to two teachers — one in mathematics and one in science — from each state.

The other finalists from Tennessee were Erin Nunley from Murfreesboro City Schools and Samantha Carroll from Hamblen County Schools.

Teachers who are selected as PAEMST awardees receive a trip to Washington, D.C., where they attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities. They also receive a $10,000 award from NSF, a Presidential certificate, and join an elite cohort of award-winning teachers who can influence state and national STEM teaching.

“It’s extremely exciting that a teacher from Treadwell has been named a finalist for such a prestigious and coveted award as the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching,” said State Representative G.A. Hardaway. “Mr. Holland is an inspiration to the students and fellow teachers at the school, the community and the state of Tennessee. He is an example of the exemplary teaching staff at the school; that staff is the reason the students at Treadwell consistently are high achievers and receive numerous accolades. Congratulations to Mr. Holland and all of the teachers, staff, parents and students at Treadwell.”

All Tennessee finalists will also be recognized by the department at the Educators of Excellence Celebration in the fall.