Education

Memphis-Shelby County Schools opens new Family Wellness Centers to help students

The centers are meant to support students and their families with their mental, social, and emotional needs.
Credit: WATN
Memphis-Shelby County Schools Family Wellness Center at Cordova Middle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Memphis-Shelby County Schools are playing host to new Family Wellness Centers, meant to support students with their mental, social, and emotional needs.

MSCS said it’s investing about $4.5 million in ESSER (COVID-19 relief funds) for the next three years to operate the centers. They are located at Cordova Middle, Booker T. Washington, and Manassas High. Wednesday’s ribbon cutting for the new centers was held at Cordova Middle School.

The services at the centers are free for MSCS families. They include the following:

  • Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Awareness 
  • Individual, Group, and Family Counseling
  • School Supports (Enrollment, registration, truancy)
  • Drug and Alcohol Counseling
  • Threat Assessments
  • Mindfulness; Yoga/Stress-Management 
  • De-Escalation Techniques

Parent and caregiver workshops will also be available while they are waiting on their students, with options for multiple sessions on a variety of topics.

Credit: WATN
Memphis-Shelby County Schools Family Wellness Center at Cordova Middle
Credit: WATN
Memphis-Shelby County Schools Family Wellness Center at Cordova Middle

