Memphis-Shelby County Schools opens new Family Wellness Centers to help students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Memphis-Shelby County Schools are playing host to new Family Wellness Centers, meant to support students with their mental, social, and emotional needs.

MSCS said it’s investing about $4.5 million in ESSER (COVID-19 relief funds) for the next three years to operate the centers. They are located at Cordova Middle, Booker T. Washington, and Manassas High. Wednesday’s ribbon cutting for the new centers was held at Cordova Middle School.

The services at the centers are free for MSCS families. They include the following:

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Awareness

Individual, Group, and Family Counseling

School Supports (Enrollment, registration, truancy)

Drug and Alcohol Counseling

Threat Assessments

Mindfulness; Yoga/Stress-Management

De-Escalation Techniques