Memphis resource looks to help Latino community members in vulnerable situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Department of Labor is now investigating a Memphis food truck business for violations of fair labor standards.

Greg Diaz the owner of TACOnganas, has been under fire in recent weeks for his posts on social media asking for workers in Mexico, offering around $665 a week to work 72 hours a week, about $9.23 an hour. If found to be in violation, TACOnganas would have to pay unpaid wages to any employees affected.

Some customers said they see this as another controversy, but others say it’s time to stand up and help the potential victims.

“Employers should be on the lookout that the media is watching, activists are watching, people are watching,” said Mauricio Calvo, Latino Memphis CEO.

While allegations continue to surround TACOnganas, activists have been making their presence known. Some have called for people to boycott the food truck business, others have been working to connect the alleged victims with the help they may need.

“It’s important for people to know that if they have questions, they should talk to an attorney,” said Calvo.

Latino Memphis is a local organization that works to help similar vulnerable members of the Latino community connect with resources like confidential legal services.

“Taking advantage of employees is something that happens every day. I would say today, more than facing discrimination, these types of employees face some kind of abuse or mistreatment, or underpay or no pay, it seems to be more of the common thing,” said Calvo.

According to Latino Memphis, victims are often scared to come forward or speak up, because they fear the potential consequences of facing law enforcement, when in fact they actually have some protection.

“Employers who do this type of thing prey on people who are new to the country or are very vulnerable, who don’t identify themselves as victims because they don’t know they have rights despite their immigration status. It’s important for people to know, when you’re a victim, you actually gain rights if you cooperate with authorities, authorities are not going to come after a victim, they’re actually going to support a victim,” said Calvo.

Latino Memphis adds, allegations like these often play an important role in encouraging victims in other situations to speak up and get the right support.

“That’s why it’s important that these things come up, and look if nobody is doing anything wrong, they’re not doing anything wrong, but if they are, then they should face the consequences,” said Calvo.