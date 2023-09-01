Three arrested for chop shop and serious drug charges in Berclair, Memphis police say

MPD said three have been charged with violation of chop shop law as well as serious drug charges after stolen cars were found on a residence in Berclair.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Three people have been charged by police with violation of chop shop law as well as serious drug charges after stolen cars were found on a residence in the Berclair neighborhood, according to Memphis police and an affidavit from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Johnnie Davis, 65, faces several charges including theft of property valued at $10,000 to $60,000, forgery of auto titles or plates and being convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He posted bail on Sept. 6 after it was lowered to $40,000.

Twenty-two year old Javon McKinney faces charges like possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver and sell and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as "UPCS with intent - meth." McKinney is out of jail after being released on their own recognizance.

An affidavit from the Shelby County Court records states that a Ruger LCP handgun was reported stolen to Memphis police on Aug. 4 2020.

The affidavit stated that various cars related to this incident were reported stolen to MPD in 2023; a red 2015 Dodge Challenger on July 25, an orange 2019 Dodge Charger on Aug. 1, a red 1968 Ford Mustang on Aug. 3 and a red 2020 Infiniti on Aug. 22.

On Aug. 27 officers were called to 960 Sumter Street after they were told that Sirius XM received an SOS notification from that location and a victim's stolen Infiniti Q60, according to the affidavit.

Homeowner Johnnie Davis told officers they could search the back of the property, according to the affidavit. The tag on a red Ford Mustang and a red Infiniti came back as stolen, according to the affidavit.

Because the search results of those two vehicles and engine parts laying around the backyard, police then called auto theft task force detectives to help with the case, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that these detectives found an orange Dodge Charger with a fraudulent "VIN" number. The real number showed the car to be stolen, according to the affidavit.

A Dodge Challenger that had been spray painted also had a fraudulent VIN, which was found to be stolen once the real number was searched, according to the affidavit.

A search warrant was executed on the home and a Ruger LCP that came back as stolen was found, according to the affidavit. A small amount of marijuana was also found by detectives, according to the affidavit. Davis told police that was his bedroom, according to the affidavit.

Officers looked through the house and located Javon McKinney, who was immediately detained, according to the affidavit.

A crystal-like substance as well as Adderall pills not in a prescription bottle were found in the bedroom she was found in, according to the affidavit.

This crystal-like substance later tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.

A black bag with McKinney's ID and a large amount of money was found by a detective, according to the affidavit. Another small amount of marijuana was found with oxycodone pills, according to the affidavit.

Four digital scales were found and three bottles of promethazine syrup were found in the house, according to the affidavit. No one claimed ownership of the narcotics, according to MPD.

Davis waived his Miranda rights, giving a statement to knowing that there were stolen cars in his backyard. He told authorities that his son's friends "Cesar" and "Chris" brought stolen cars to keep them there, according to the affidavit.

Davis admitted to being a felon, pleading guilty of aggravated assault in November of 2000 and serving two years of confinement in the Shelby County Correctional Center.

He "admitted to" the two handguns found in his bedroom, according to the affidavit.

He was then transported to 201 Poplar, according to the affidavit.

Detectives saw Fatina Hewitt walking outside of the house when they originally made the scene, according to the affidavit. She was then seen sitting in the driver's seat of a black Maserati and told police she could provide paperwork on the vehicle — inside her purse, according to the affidavit.

The detective told her he needed to see the inside of the purse and found a digital scale, according to the affidavit. Hewitt told the detective that she found the scale on the ground, according to the affidavit.

The detective opened the scale and saw a white powdery substance along with a razor blade that had the same substance on it, according to the affidavit.

Hewitt was immediately detained and a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun was found underneath the driver's seat — loaded with 12 live rounds, according to the affidavit. A silver and black box that contained a marijuana grinder another scale loose marijuana and rolling papers was also found, according to the affidavit.

The white powdery substance later tested positive for fentanyl, according to the affidavit.